Sonu Sood's 'Fateh': A Cinematic Triumph Against Cybercrime

Bollywood icon Sonu Sood’s directorial debut 'Fateh' reflects on cybercrime, bolsterd by a unique musical score from Grammy-nominated composer Loire Cotler. Released on January 10, 2025, the film features high-octane action, with international stunts and a noteworthy cast, including Jacqueline Fernandez and Naseeruddin Shah.

Bollywood star Sonu Sood unveils his first directorial venture, 'Fateh', a film tackling the critical issue of cybercrime during the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie captivates with a score from Grammy-nominated artist Loire Cotler, who collaborated on the track 'Call to Life'.

Known for her association with Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, Cotler's contribution adds depth to 'Fateh', a unique blend juxtaposing the film's intense action sequences. In a recent interview with ANI, Sood emphasized the importance of emotionally resonant music, citing Zimmer's influence and the role of Cotler's vocals as central to the film's identity.

Featuring an impressive cast with stars like Jacqueline Fernandez and Naseeruddin Shah, 'Fateh' showcases international stunt director Lee Whittaker's expertise, famously known for his work in blockbusters such as Captain Marvel. Sonu Sood's ambitious project, released on January 10, 2025, promises an intriguing narrative and showcases filming in diverse locales from Istanbul to the United States.

