Left Menu

Shimla Cemeteries: Online Record Access to Boost Heritage Tourism

The Shimla Municipal Corporation plans to digitize historical cemetery records, making them accessible online. This initiative aims to enhance tourism by preserving burial sites and providing ancestor-related certificates, appealing to foreign visitors. Restoration efforts will enhance the sites' condition, promoting cultural heritage in Shimla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:23 IST
Shimla Cemeteries: Online Record Access to Boost Heritage Tourism
  • Country:
  • India

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) is set to digitize historical burial records, granting online access to tourists and descendants of those buried in this former British summer capital.

Shimla's cemeteries, primarily located in Sanjauli, Naubahar, and Kanlog, are between 150 to 200 years old, and plans for their beautification aim to attract more tourists.

The project includes the SMC issuing online birth certificates and maintaining these sites to boost heritage visits, while addressing issues of cemetery encroachment and neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025