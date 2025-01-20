India's Cultural Extravaganza Takes Center Stage on Republic Day

India's rich cultural tapestry will be on full display during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Over 5,000 artists, representing more than 45 diverse dance forms, are set to perform in a grand spectacle at Kartavya Path.

The event, titled 'Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam', is a brainchild of the Ministry of Culture and the Sangeet Natak Akademi, aiming to highlight the country's cultural heritage.

Among the featured performances are Bihar's Jhijhiya, Uttar Pradesh's Mayur Ras, Gujarat's Dangi, Telangana's Lambadi, and West Bengal's Purulia Chau, promising a vibrant demonstration of India's traditional and folk artistry.

