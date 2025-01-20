Drama in Bandra: Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Mystery Unfolds
Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during a burglary attempt in his Bandra apartment. The attacker, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national posing as Vijay Das, was arrested. Fakir hid in a garden post-attack and was caught in Thane. Khan is recovering after surgery.
- Country:
- India
Saif Ali Khan, a renowned Bollywood actor, faced a brutal attack in his Bandra apartment during a burglary attempt on January 16. The alleged assailant, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, who had adopted the alias Vijay Das, was arrested on Sunday.
Initially misleading investigators by claiming to be from Kolkata, Fakir's Bangladeshi nationality was verified through a school leaving certificate sent by his brother. He concealed himself in the garden of Khan's residence for two hours post-attack, afraid of being apprehended.
Khan, who suffered multiple stab wounds, underwent a five-hour surgery and is recovering well. Fakir, nabbed from Thane, was remanded for further investigation, as police plan to recreate the crime scene at Khan's apartment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saif Ali Khan
- attack
- Bandra
- burglary
- Shariful Islam
- Fakir
- Vijay Das
- stabbed
- Bangladeshi
- arrested