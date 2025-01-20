Left Menu

Drama in Bandra: Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Mystery Unfolds

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during a burglary attempt in his Bandra apartment. The attacker, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national posing as Vijay Das, was arrested. Fakir hid in a garden post-attack and was caught in Thane. Khan is recovering after surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:35 IST
Drama in Bandra: Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Mystery Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Saif Ali Khan, a renowned Bollywood actor, faced a brutal attack in his Bandra apartment during a burglary attempt on January 16. The alleged assailant, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, who had adopted the alias Vijay Das, was arrested on Sunday.

Initially misleading investigators by claiming to be from Kolkata, Fakir's Bangladeshi nationality was verified through a school leaving certificate sent by his brother. He concealed himself in the garden of Khan's residence for two hours post-attack, afraid of being apprehended.

Khan, who suffered multiple stab wounds, underwent a five-hour surgery and is recovering well. Fakir, nabbed from Thane, was remanded for further investigation, as police plan to recreate the crime scene at Khan's apartment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025