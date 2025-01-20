Drama in Bandra: Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Mystery Unfolds

Saif Ali Khan, a renowned Bollywood actor, faced a brutal attack in his Bandra apartment during a burglary attempt on January 16. The alleged assailant, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, who had adopted the alias Vijay Das, was arrested on Sunday.

Initially misleading investigators by claiming to be from Kolkata, Fakir's Bangladeshi nationality was verified through a school leaving certificate sent by his brother. He concealed himself in the garden of Khan's residence for two hours post-attack, afraid of being apprehended.

Khan, who suffered multiple stab wounds, underwent a five-hour surgery and is recovering well. Fakir, nabbed from Thane, was remanded for further investigation, as police plan to recreate the crime scene at Khan's apartment.

(With inputs from agencies.)