Naidu's AI Vision: Free Access for All

In an ambitious move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proposes that the government fund AI platforms to make them accessible for free to everyone. Speaking in Zurich, Naidu urged Telugu NRIs to adopt AI technologies like ChatGPT and emphasized its role in decision-making.

Naidu, addressing the Telugu diaspora, contrasted India's population dynamics with those of Jewish communities, urging Telugu people to achieve global success and create wealth. He also discussed population management in aging countries, foreseeing India becoming a global leader by 2047.

Naidu, on a visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, aims to attract investments to Andhra Pradesh, positioning the state as a future green hydrogen hub. His delegation, including IT and Industries Ministers, received a warm welcome from Telugu NRIs in Zurich.

