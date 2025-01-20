Naidu's AI Vision: Free Access for All
N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, envisions providing free access to AI platforms by governments footing the bill. Addressing Telugu NRIs in Zurich, Naidu highlighted AI's potential, population management, and called for the diaspora's success, while promoting Andhra Pradesh at the WEF.
- Country:
- India
In an ambitious move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proposes that the government fund AI platforms to make them accessible for free to everyone. Speaking in Zurich, Naidu urged Telugu NRIs to adopt AI technologies like ChatGPT and emphasized its role in decision-making.
Naidu, addressing the Telugu diaspora, contrasted India's population dynamics with those of Jewish communities, urging Telugu people to achieve global success and create wealth. He also discussed population management in aging countries, foreseeing India becoming a global leader by 2047.
Naidu, on a visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, aims to attract investments to Andhra Pradesh, positioning the state as a future green hydrogen hub. His delegation, including IT and Industries Ministers, received a warm welcome from Telugu NRIs in Zurich.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
No HMPV Threat in Andhra Pradesh, Assures Health Department
Andhra Pradesh Political Controversy: Vijaysai Reddy vs. CID
Tragic ADB Road Accident Spurs Support and Criticism in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh CM Warns Against Falling Birthrates
Andhra Pradesh Partners with Swaniti Initiative for Green Skill Development