Andhra Pradesh Unites for Earth Hour: A Global Movement for Change

Governor S Abdul Nazeer of Andhra Pradesh encourages residents to participate in the Earth Hour by switching off non-essential lights on March 22. This global movement aims to raise awareness about environmental protection. It's a symbolic gesture supporting conservation and a sustainable future for later generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a call to action, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer urged residents to observe 'Earth Hour' by switching off all non-essential lights on March 22 from 8:30 to 9:30 pm. This aligns with a global environmental initiative.

Earth Hour is part of the World Wide Fund for Nature's movement, which began in 2007, aimed at fostering awareness of sustainable practices and the importance of environmental protection. The Governor highlighted how such symbolic gestures unite people worldwide.

By participating, individuals contribute to a communal effort to promote conservation and sustainability. The Governor stressed that these initiatives are critical for securing a better ecological future for future generations, marking a commitment to combat climate change and preserve natural resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

