Andhra Pradesh Unites for Earth Hour: A Global Movement for Change

In a call to action, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer urged residents to observe 'Earth Hour' by switching off all non-essential lights on March 22 from 8:30 to 9:30 pm. This aligns with a global environmental initiative.

Earth Hour is part of the World Wide Fund for Nature's movement, which began in 2007, aimed at fostering awareness of sustainable practices and the importance of environmental protection. The Governor highlighted how such symbolic gestures unite people worldwide.

By participating, individuals contribute to a communal effort to promote conservation and sustainability. The Governor stressed that these initiatives are critical for securing a better ecological future for future generations, marking a commitment to combat climate change and preserve natural resources.

