Left Menu

Scorching Heat Alert: Andhra Pradesh Faces Intense Heat Waves

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has issued a heat wave alert for 59 mandals across the state, with the highest temperatures recorded in Nandyala district. Areas in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Parvathipuram Manyam districts are expected to be the most affected by the extreme heat conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:34 IST
Scorching Heat Alert: Andhra Pradesh Faces Intense Heat Waves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) issued an urgent alert predicting significant heat wave conditions across 59 mandals in the state.

The regions most severely affected include 15 mandals in Srikakulam district, 20 in Vizianagaram, and 14 in Parvathipuram Manyam, according to APSDMA Managing Director R. Kurmanadh.

Additionally, the highest temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chagalamarri, Nandyala district on Wednesday, highlighting the extreme heat conditions predicted to persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI tool achieves near-perfect accuracy in Parkinson’s diagnosis

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025