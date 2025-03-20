Scorching Heat Alert: Andhra Pradesh Faces Intense Heat Waves

On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) issued an urgent alert predicting significant heat wave conditions across 59 mandals in the state.

The regions most severely affected include 15 mandals in Srikakulam district, 20 in Vizianagaram, and 14 in Parvathipuram Manyam, according to APSDMA Managing Director R. Kurmanadh.

Additionally, the highest temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chagalamarri, Nandyala district on Wednesday, highlighting the extreme heat conditions predicted to persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)