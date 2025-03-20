Scorching Heat Alert: Andhra Pradesh Faces Intense Heat Waves
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has issued a heat wave alert for 59 mandals across the state, with the highest temperatures recorded in Nandyala district. Areas in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Parvathipuram Manyam districts are expected to be the most affected by the extreme heat conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:34 IST
On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) issued an urgent alert predicting significant heat wave conditions across 59 mandals in the state.
The regions most severely affected include 15 mandals in Srikakulam district, 20 in Vizianagaram, and 14 in Parvathipuram Manyam, according to APSDMA Managing Director R. Kurmanadh.
Additionally, the highest temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chagalamarri, Nandyala district on Wednesday, highlighting the extreme heat conditions predicted to persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
