Anuj Vaid Takes the Helm as ICSI Jammu Chapter Chairman

Anuj Vaid has been announced as the new chairman of the Jammu chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The elections took place recently, with Vaid succeeding CS Kamakshi Singh. Plans for professional development and seminars for members and students are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:16 IST
Anuj Vaid has been elected as the chairman of the Jammu chapter of the Institution of Company Secretaries of India. This announcement comes after a series of elections held on Sunday, as confirmed by an official spokesperson.

In addition to Vaid's election as chairman, Palak Dutta has been elected Vice-Chairman, Sahil Gupta as Secretary, and Neha Sharma as Treasurer. These results mark a new leadership era for the ICSI Jammu Chapter.

Vaid expressed his commitment to organizing professional development programs and seminars for both members and students, aiming to enhance the knowledge and skills within the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

