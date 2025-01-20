Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai Duplex Deal: A 168% Value Surge!
Amitabh Bachchan sold his Mumbai duplex for Rs 83 crore, marking a striking 168% rise since its Rs 31 crore purchase in 2021. The luxurious property spans 5,704 sq ft and features a large terrace and six parking spots, exemplifying the allure of high-end real estate in Oshiwara.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:43 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant real estate transaction, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has sold his exquisitely designed duplex apartment in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for a staggering Rs 83 crore.
The sale, confirmed by real estate consultancy Square Yards, highlights a remarkable 168% increase in value since Bachchan's purchase of the property for Rs 31 crore in April 2021.
Situated in The Atlantis residential project by Crystal Group, the premium duplex spans over 5,704 sq ft of built-up area, boasting a sprawling 4,800 sq ft terrace and six mechanized parking spaces.
Advertisement