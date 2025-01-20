Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai Duplex Deal: A 168% Value Surge!

In a significant real estate transaction, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has sold his exquisitely designed duplex apartment in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for a staggering Rs 83 crore.

The sale, confirmed by real estate consultancy Square Yards, highlights a remarkable 168% increase in value since Bachchan's purchase of the property for Rs 31 crore in April 2021.

Situated in The Atlantis residential project by Crystal Group, the premium duplex spans over 5,704 sq ft of built-up area, boasting a sprawling 4,800 sq ft terrace and six mechanized parking spaces.