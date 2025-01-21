Vivendi's strategic reorganization has brought Canal+, Havas, and Louis Hachette Group into the spotlight, with stakeholders urging clearer direction to validate the split's success. Backed by the Bollore family, these spin-offs aim to elevate Vivendi's overall valuation, despite initial concerns from analysts and investors.

In a dynamic display of talent merging sports and entertainment, Iron Maiden's lead singer, Bruce Dickinson, swapped the stage for a fencing piste. Competing in a revered veteran fencing tournament in Faches Thumesnil, northern France, Dickinson placed 13th, demonstrating his long-standing prowess in the sport.

These stories illustrate the intersection of strategic business maneuvers and personal achievements in the entertainment industry, with observers eagerly awaiting further insights into Vivendi's future directions and intrigued by Dickinson's sporting endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)