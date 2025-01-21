Left Menu

Intruder Arrested in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

Fingerprints of the accused were collected in the investigation of Saif Ali Khan's stabbing. The attacker, a Bangladeshi national living illegally in India, was arrested. He entered Khan's residence in Bandra, stabbing Khan and prompting surgery. The suspect has been remanded in police custody.

Fingerprints found at Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's residence are central to the ongoing investigation into his stabbing on January 16. The crime scene, including a bathroom window and duct shaft, revealed crucial evidence against the intruder.

The attacker, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, was staying illegally under an alias, Vijay Das. Fakir, originally from Bangladesh, had been working odd jobs in Mumbai and was apprehended by the police on Sunday.

The Bandra metropolitan magistrate's court has remanded Fakir in police custody for five days. The forensic team continues to collect evidence to build a stronger case against him.

