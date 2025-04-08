Left Menu

Manipur Security Boost: Key Arms Recovered, Militant Arrests in Strategic Operations

In a major security drive, Manipur's forces have recovered significant weaponry and arrested militants. Operations across several districts led to the seizure of firearms and explosives. Security measures have been intensified with multiple checkpoints and arrests made, ensuring heightened vigilance and safety for the local populace.

Security forces forces conducting search and area domination exercises (Photo: Manipur Police) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the past day, Manipur's security forces ramped up operations with rigorous search and area control exercises in strategic hill and valley locales. An official communication from Manipur Police highlights numerous recoveries, including a range of firearms and explosives, notably AK-47s, .303 rifles, and 12-bore guns, alongside significant ammunition.

The seizures spanned areas from Thangjing hill in Loilamkot village to Churachandpur district's Nalon village, Keirao Wangkhem village, and its surroundings, stretching to the Ngariyan hill range's foothills in Imphal East, and along the route between N Boljang and kangpokpi's zero point. Two active militants have been detained: Thokchom Ningthem Meitei of PREPAK and Ningombam Ajitkumar Singh of UPPK involved in extortion.

In a separate case, Imphal West District police captured two women with suspected heroin cases. Statewide security was heightened with 111 checkpoints maintained to protect transport routes, while authorities called for public vigilance against misinformation, offering a helpline for verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

