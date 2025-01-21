Left Menu

WEF Crystal Awards Kick Off with a Call for Global Collaboration

The World Economic Forum commenced with the prestigious Crystal Awards, honoring David Beckham, Diane von Furstenberg, and Riken Yamamoto for their contributions to society. This year's meeting, themed 'Collaboration in an Intelligent Age,' addresses urgent global challenges with an emphasis on technological advancements and environmental crisis in Antarctica.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In Davos, the World Economic Forum's annual meeting launched with a focus on collaboration in an increasingly intelligent age. The opening event honored legendary footballer David Beckham, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, and architect Riken Yamamoto with the esteemed Crystal Awards.

The event converged leaders from numerous sectors, including government, business, and culture, to discuss pressing issues like geoeconomic changes and technological advancements. WEF President Borge Brende highlighted the importance of unified efforts to tackle these global challenges.

An opening concert, blending classical music and AI visuals, underscored the environmental crisis threatening Antarctica. The event complements the UN's 2025 Glacier Preservation initiative, emphasizing the urgent need for global environmental action.

