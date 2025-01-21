WEF Crystal Awards Kick Off with a Call for Global Collaboration

In Davos, the World Economic Forum's annual meeting launched with a focus on collaboration in an increasingly intelligent age. The opening event honored legendary footballer David Beckham, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, and architect Riken Yamamoto with the esteemed Crystal Awards.

The event converged leaders from numerous sectors, including government, business, and culture, to discuss pressing issues like geoeconomic changes and technological advancements. WEF President Borge Brende highlighted the importance of unified efforts to tackle these global challenges.

An opening concert, blending classical music and AI visuals, underscored the environmental crisis threatening Antarctica. The event complements the UN's 2025 Glacier Preservation initiative, emphasizing the urgent need for global environmental action.

