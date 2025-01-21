Left Menu

Reconstructing the Crime: Mumbai Police Trace Intruder's Steps in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

Mumbai police took Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, accused in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing, to recreate the crime scene. Officials visited the Bandra residence, National College bus stop, and Bandra Police Station. The accused is held in custody as Saif recovers in Lilavati Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:47 IST
Saif Ali Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a stabbing incident involving actor Saif Ali Khan, Mumbai police, led by key officers, have intensified their investigation by retracing the suspect's steps. Accompanied by the accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the authorities visited key locations crucial to reconstructing the crime scene.

The investigation began at Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence, the initial crime location, where police meticulously attempted to piece together the sequence of events. Subsequently, the team proceeded to the National College bus stop and other significant spots, followed by return trips to the Bandra Police Station to connect the dots in this developing case.

The attack, characterized by intent for theft, left Khan with serious injuries. Police revealed that Shehzad planned to flee to Bangladesh from Thane's Hiranandani Estate. Currently in five-day police custody, the case builds momentum while Khan recuperates at Lilavati Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

