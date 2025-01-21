Left Menu

Hima Das Takes Spiritual Plunge at Maha Kumbh

Star sprinter Hima Das visited the Maha Kumbh to bathe in the Ganges. Accompanied by friends, the 'Dhing Express' took blessings from Keshav Das Ji Maharaj. Her visit comes ahead of resuming her athletic career after a 16-month suspension ending in November 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:17 IST
Star sprinter Hima Das, affectionately known as the 'Dhing Express,' recently visited the holy Maha Kumbh Mela, taking a dip in the sacred waters of the Ganges.

Hima, accompanied by her friends, first sought blessings from her spiritual guru, Keshav Das Ji Maharaj, before proceeding to the festival. "When Hima learned about the Northeast camp at Maha Kumbh, she immediately decided to visit," Maharaj shared with PTI.

The 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold medalist is preparing to return to the track after completing a 16-month suspension, set to conclude in November 2024. Hima's visit marked a moment of spiritual enrichment and personal excitement at the fair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

