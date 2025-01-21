Mahatma Gandhi Centenary: Congress Gathers Amidst Unforeseen Absence

Sources from the ruling party have disclosed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to miss the upcoming Gandhi Bharat event in Belagavi, citing health reasons. The event, however, is anticipated to see the participation of several prominent party figures.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed to PTI Videos that the Congress leadership is all set for the function, highlighting the party's resilience even as Gandhi's absence becomes apparent. High-profile leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are expected to take part in the proceedings at Belagavi, a significant district adjoining Maharashtra.

The centerpiece of the gathering will be the unveiling of a Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, along with a public meeting at the CPED grounds. The vent marks the 100-year anniversary of the lone Congress session led by Mahatma Gandhi in Belagavi in 1924, titled 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan', reinforcing the party's allegiance to Gandhian principles and the Constitution.

