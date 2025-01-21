Left Menu

A Spiritual Spectacle: Whispers of the River and the Tree

The Bharatanatyam production "Whispers of the River and the Tree" captivated audiences with its spiritual and artistic brilliance. Directed by Poornima K. Gururaja and Badari Divya Bhushan, it paid tribute to the Sri Venugopala Krishna Swamy Temple. Proceeds support efforts to rejuvenate the Cauvery River.

Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:03 IST
A captivated audience watched as the much-anticipated Bharatanatyam production, "Whispers of the River and the Tree," unfolded at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts last evening. Directed by acclaimed maestros Poornima K. Gururaja and Badari Divya Bhushan, the event was a testament to the enduring power of Indian classical arts.

The production, a tribute to the Sri Venugopala Krishna Swamy Temple at Paschimavahini, featured over 100 dancers, musicians, artists, and narrators. Set against stunning visuals, the performance transported viewers to a realm of divine storytelling, wrapped in themes of love, loss, devotion, and rediscovery.

The evening also served a noble purpose, with proceeds aiding efforts to rejuvenate the Cauvery River and restore the Krishna temple. The organizers expressed gratitude for the audience's support, highlighting the unifying power of art and devotion, as the production set a new benchmark for cultural excellence.

