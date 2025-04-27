Left Menu

Triple Tragedy: Murders Shock Ganjam District

Three individuals, including two brothers, were killed in separate incidents in Odisha's Ganjam district. The brothers were allegedly murdered by miscreants, while a 35-year-old was killed by his elder brother. Police are investigating potential motives, suspecting previous enmity as a possible reason.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:40 IST
In a shocking turn of events in Odisha's Ganjam district, three people were murdered on Sunday, police reported. Two brothers were found beaten to death, allegedly by some miscreants, while another 35-year-old man was reportedly murdered by his elder brother.

The victims, identified as Sanjay Barik and Ajay Barik from Bhalaiajhari, and Balaram Gouda from Bramhanapadar, were discovered by police teams in separate locations. The bodies of the Barik brothers were dumped and partially burnt in a forest area near Marei Nuagaon, indicating an attempt to destroy evidence.

While the motive behind these killings remains unclear, authorities suspect previous enmity could be a factor. Ganjam's Superintendent of Police, Subhendhu Patra, has intensified patrolling and deployed dog squads and scientific teams to expedite the investigation. Meanwhile, two suspects have been detained in connection with the Bramhanapadar case.

