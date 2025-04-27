Left Menu

BJP Expels Leader Over Temple 'Purification' Row

Rajasthan's ruling BJP expelled former MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja after he sparked controversy by 'purifying' a temple where a Dalit Congress leader attended a ceremony. The disciplinary action followed accusations of anti-Dalit sentiments, which Ahuja denied, claiming the BJP acted under Congress propaganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:43 IST
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan has expelled its former MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja following a controversial temple 'purification' incident. Ahuja, who was at the center of this controversy, has been terminated from the party's primary membership due to 'indiscipline,' according to a statement issued by BJP state president Madan Rathore.

The disciplinary action came after Ahuja performed a purification ritual at a Ram temple in Alwar, following a consecration ceremony attended by Congress leader Tikaram Jully. Ahuja defended his actions, stating he had not acted against Dalits and blamed Congress leaders, including president Mallikarjun Kharge, of defamation. He intends to file a legal case in response.

Controversy arose when Ahuja suggested that Congress leaders lacked the moral authority to partake in such religious ceremonies. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized Ahuja's actions as an insult to Dalits and indicative of BJP's mindset. However, Ahuja insists there was no caste angle to his actions, asserting his concerns stemmed from Congress's stance on Lord Ram.

