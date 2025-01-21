Transgender Akharas Shine at Maha Kumbh: A Journey from Resistance to Acceptance

At the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a groundbreaking transformation is taking place. The Kinnar Akhara, a sect for transgender individuals, has overcome past adversities to forge a place of belonging amid the grand religious festival. More than 3,000 trans persons, many having faced familial abandonment, are now actively participating in the sacred rituals at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers converge.

Leading the Kinnar Akhara, Mahamandleshwar Pavitra Nandan Giri highlighted the hardships faced in registering the akhara 10 years ago, amidst societal and religious opposition. Today, the vibrant site is drawing thousands of pilgrims eager for blessings, signaling a shift towards greater acceptance and acknowledgement.

The Akhil Bharatiya Kinnar Akhara, now the 14th official akhara, stands alongside established groups representing distinct spiritual traditions. The presence of this new akhara at such a prestigious event symbolizes the start of a broader movement for inclusivity, an effort underscored by members like Laxminarayan Tripathi, who emphasize spirituality that surpasses gender boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)