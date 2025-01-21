Bridging Cultures: Singapore's Indian New Year Celebration Unites Communities

Singapore, January 21: The spirit of community and cultural pride was in full display during Singapore's Indian New Year (Harvest Month) celebration held on January 19, 2025. This event was an exceptional illustration of unity, as migrant workers and locals gathered to partake in a day carried by vibrant cultural performances and rich traditional activities.

Proudly presented by Mett.AI, in conjunction with the Indian High Commission and the Ministry of Manpower, among others, the event unfolded at the Kranji Recreation Centre. It included participation from over 50 local artists and approximately 2,000 migrant workers. With heartfelt support from more than 120 volunteers, the day was marked by electrifying cultural acts capturing the spirit of the Indian harvest season.

High-profile guests such as Mrs. Pooja M. Tillu and Mr. Tung Yui Fai were present, alongside support from key sponsors and organizations. This significant day was further enlivened by wellness programs led by The Art of Living and the Isha Foundation. Culinary offerings from celebrated local vendors and authentic harvest-themed activities added additional dimensions to this unforgettable celebration of unity and inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)