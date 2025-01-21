Jagti Declaration 2025: A New Era for Kashmiri Pandit Heritage and Future

Youth 4 Panun Kashmir (Y4PK) has reinforced their commitment to the Margdarshan resolution for the creation of a separate Union territory, aimed at preserving Kashmiri Hindu heritage and ensuring a prosperous future. The group unveiled the Jagti Declaration 2025, a strategic roadmap to continue their historic struggle.

Jagti township, the largest habitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, will be the focal point for community activities in 2025, symbolizing resilience and unity, according to Y4PK. The third International Kashmiri Hindu Youth Conference will convene at Jagti, fostering youth leadership and grassroots activism.

Additional initiatives include the Ajay Khosa Memorial Scholarship for students and the installation of 100 solar-powered street lights to enhance safety. The declaration is seen not just as a document, but as a pledge of steadfast commitment, drawing massive support from the community for their ongoing fight for justice.

