Left Menu

Jagti Declaration 2025: A New Era for Kashmiri Pandit Heritage and Future

Youth 4 Panun Kashmir unveiled the Jagti Declaration 2025, focusing on the preservation and future of Kashmiri Hindus. This initiative emphasizes youth leadership, cultural preservation, and community unity, highlighting the need for a separate Union territory. The declaration includes scholarships and infrastructure improvements to strengthen their movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:45 IST
Jagti Declaration 2025: A New Era for Kashmiri Pandit Heritage and Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Youth 4 Panun Kashmir (Y4PK) has reinforced their commitment to the Margdarshan resolution for the creation of a separate Union territory, aimed at preserving Kashmiri Hindu heritage and ensuring a prosperous future. The group unveiled the Jagti Declaration 2025, a strategic roadmap to continue their historic struggle.

Jagti township, the largest habitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, will be the focal point for community activities in 2025, symbolizing resilience and unity, according to Y4PK. The third International Kashmiri Hindu Youth Conference will convene at Jagti, fostering youth leadership and grassroots activism.

Additional initiatives include the Ajay Khosa Memorial Scholarship for students and the installation of 100 solar-powered street lights to enhance safety. The declaration is seen not just as a document, but as a pledge of steadfast commitment, drawing massive support from the community for their ongoing fight for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025