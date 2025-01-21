Left Menu

Ensuring Safety Amid Maha Kumbh Mela Fires: UP's Proactive Measures

The Uttar Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Department is implementing strict safety measures at the Maha Kumbh Mela following two fire incidents. Cylinder checks have been made mandatory, with strict penalties for violations, to ensure the safety of pilgrims and prevent further emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Department is tightening safety protocols at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, mandating thorough checks of all LPG cylinders. This action comes after two fire incidents raised safety concerns at the event.

On Monday, a fire erupted near the Kinnar Akhara camp in Sector 16, disturbing the peace but resulting in no casualties. Just a day prior, a cylinder blast in Sector 19 engulfed multiple tents belonging to kalpvasis in flames, though fortunately, no one was hurt.

In response, officials, suppliers, and technicians held a meeting, deciding to enforce rigorous cylinder inspections, with the potential for supply cuts if leaks are detected. The department has vowed stern action against the misuse or unauthorized sale of gas cylinders.

