Namami Gange Pavilion: A Beacon of River Conservation at Maha Kumbh

The Namami Gange Pavilion is drawing significant attention at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, promoting awareness about the Ganga's cleanliness and conservation. According to a statement by the Uttar Pradesh government, this attraction has been integral to educating the public about the vital importance of the river.

Established under the Namami Gange Mission, the pavilion offers a unique experience with its Interactive Biodiversity Tunnel. Using advanced projection technology, it brings the Ganga's rich biodiversity to life, featuring the chirping of riverbank birds and the river's essential role in sustaining life. A key highlight is the digital exhibition creatively showcasing initiatives for Ganga's cleanliness.

The pavilion also features the Prayag Manch, delivering real-time data on Ganga and Yamuna water levels, pollution metrics, and overall cleanliness. It serves as a hub for visitors to understand the ongoing conservation efforts. Renowned institutions contribute insights on endangered species conservation and waste management, reinforcing the Ganga's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)