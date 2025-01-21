Namami Gange Pavilion: A Beacon of River Conservation at Maha Kumbh
The Namami Gange Pavilion at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj raises awareness about the Ganga's cleanliness and conservation. It features interactive exhibits, showcasing river biodiversity, conservation initiatives, and real-time data. The pavilion emphasizes India's cultural heritage linked to the Ganga, fostering public responsibility for its preservation.
- Country:
- India
The Namami Gange Pavilion is drawing significant attention at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, promoting awareness about the Ganga's cleanliness and conservation. According to a statement by the Uttar Pradesh government, this attraction has been integral to educating the public about the vital importance of the river.
Established under the Namami Gange Mission, the pavilion offers a unique experience with its Interactive Biodiversity Tunnel. Using advanced projection technology, it brings the Ganga's rich biodiversity to life, featuring the chirping of riverbank birds and the river's essential role in sustaining life. A key highlight is the digital exhibition creatively showcasing initiatives for Ganga's cleanliness.
The pavilion also features the Prayag Manch, delivering real-time data on Ganga and Yamuna water levels, pollution metrics, and overall cleanliness. It serves as a hub for visitors to understand the ongoing conservation efforts. Renowned institutions contribute insights on endangered species conservation and waste management, reinforcing the Ganga's significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kans Comes to PBD 2025: Promoting Odisha's Rich Cultural Heritage
Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Bridging Cultural Heritage and Unity
Prime Minister Modi's Dual Dedication: Naval Might and Cultural Heritage
Reviving Kolkata's Tram Legacy: A Call to Preserve Cultural Heritage
Maha Kumbh Mela: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage