The Star Homecoming: A Bold Rescue from Scam Syndicates

In a case echoing a Hollywood script, Chinese actor Wang Xing found himself at the heart of an abduction drama. The 22-year-old was invited to Thailand with the promise of an acting role, only to be ensnared by a criminal syndicate.

Wang's girlfriend, known as Jiajia, initiated a social media campaign that went viral, prompting a wave of support from millions, including Chinese celebrities. Her efforts led to Wang's release in January, spotlighting the plight of nearly 1,800 Chinese nationals trafficked into scam centres across Myanmar.

This grassroots movement pushed China's Ministry of Public Security to intensify efforts against these scam operations, collaborating with Thailand and Myanmar to dismantle the criminal networks. However, the challenge remains as trafficked individuals are often treated as suspects rather than victims.

