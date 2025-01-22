Global Spotlight on 'Baksho Bondi' at Berlin Film Festival

Actor Tillotama Shome's latest film 'Baksho Bondi' is set to make its grand debut at the prestigious 75th Berlin International Film Festival.

This much-anticipated project, directed by first-time filmmakers Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi, will be showcased in the newly introduced Perspectives section of the festival. This section highlights exceptional emerging filmmakers from around the globe.

The film, known as 'Shadowbox' in English, tells the riveting story of Maya, played by Shome, who finds her life spiraling out of control when her ex-soldier husband becomes the chief suspect in a murder investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)