AB de Villiers Eyes 'Real Cricket' Comeback for Family Fun

Former South African cricket captain AB de Villiers, having retired to focus on family, reveals his desire to play cricket again in a 'casual' setting. De Villiers currently engages in charity and broadcasting and remains involved with SA20 as a brand ambassador.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:54 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Former South African cricket icon AB de Villiers has expressed a renewed interest in returning to 'real cricket' in a relaxed setting, not for competitive leagues like the IPL, but rather for personal enjoyment and to delight his children.

Since retiring from professional cricket in November 2021, the 40-year-old has been occupied with family, charity projects, and broadcasting. However, during a chat with Melinda Farrell on her YouTube channel, de Villiers shared his thoughts on a possible comeback.

The cricket legend, whose impressive shot variety earned him the nickname 'Mr 360,' highlighted a desire to play for fun, free from the pressures of professional cricket, which he feels he has experienced enough of.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

