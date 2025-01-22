AB de Villiers Eyes 'Real Cricket' Comeback for Family Fun

Former South African cricket icon AB de Villiers has expressed a renewed interest in returning to 'real cricket' in a relaxed setting, not for competitive leagues like the IPL, but rather for personal enjoyment and to delight his children.

Since retiring from professional cricket in November 2021, the 40-year-old has been occupied with family, charity projects, and broadcasting. However, during a chat with Melinda Farrell on her YouTube channel, de Villiers shared his thoughts on a possible comeback.

The cricket legend, whose impressive shot variety earned him the nickname 'Mr 360,' highlighted a desire to play for fun, free from the pressures of professional cricket, which he feels he has experienced enough of.

(With inputs from agencies.)