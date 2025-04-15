Major Moves and Milestones in Sports: From Retirements to Record-Breaking Deals

In a significant day for sports, notable events unfolded across various leagues. Patrick Peterson, a three-time All-Pro cornerback, announced his retirement from the NFL at the Arizona Cardinals' practice facility. His announcement was met with honors from the team, including tributes from former teammates like Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer.

The Women's National Basketball Association took a proactive approach to player safety as Commissioner Cathy Engelbert introduced a program aimed at combating harassment. With the league's popularity surging, bolstered by Caitlin Clark's arrival and rising live game attendance, the initiative seeks to address harassment issues in women's sports.

In collegiate football, Maxx Crosby, a star pass rusher for the Las Vegas Raiders, became the first active NFL player to hold an administrative role with a university team, taking up the assistant general manager post at Eastern Michigan. Crosby's responsibilities include evaluating prospects, managing the NIL budget, and supporting alumni relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)