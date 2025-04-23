Left Menu

Mohammad Amir Discusses Retirement and Critiques Pakistan Cricket Setup

Former fast bowler Mohammad Amir explains his decision to retire from international cricket, citing neglect and a lack of communication from the Pakistan cricket management post the 2024 T20 World Cup as reasons. Amir also highlights his spending during the tournament and supports an aggressive mindset in cricket.

Updated: 23-04-2025 16:58 IST
Mohammad Amir Discusses Retirement and Critiques Pakistan Cricket Setup
Mohammad Amir
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has revealed his feeling of neglect and a lack of communication from the national cricket governing body as reasons for his decision to retire post the 2024 T20 World Cup. Amir, alongside Imad Wasim, returned from retirement to participate in the previous year's tournament, which saw Pakistan perform below expectations.

Amir discussed his decision on a television channel, expressing disappointment over being excluded from future plans. He emphasized the importance of self-awareness, stating, "A wise person understands the signs." The left-arm pacer, who initially retired in December 2020 over disputes with the coaching staff, also shed light on financial strains, revealing out-of-pocket expenses during the World Cup.

Furthermore, Amir advocated for maintaining an aggressive mindset in cricket, interpreting mental aggression as integral to the sport's appeal. Despite struggles, he backed Babar Azam, highlighting his potential for a strong comeback while also pointing out areas for technical improvement.



