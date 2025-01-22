Heroic Encounter: Saif Ali Khan Reunites with His Good Samaritan
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan thanked Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto-rickshaw driver who rushed him to the hospital following a knife attack at his home. Saif, who suffered serious injuries, met and appreciated Rana at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The assailant, intending theft, has been arrested.
In a touching reunion, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan met Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto-rickshaw driver who swiftly transported him to a hospital after a knife attack. Khan expressed gratitude by offering assistance and financial support in return.
The incident occurred in Khan's Mumbai residence when a Bangladeshi national attacked him, inflicting multiple stab wounds. Following emergency surgery, Khan is on the mend.
The assailant, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was detained for attempted theft. Political leaders have commented on Khan's rapid recovery, hailing it as remarkable progress.
