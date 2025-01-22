Heroic Encounter: Saif Ali Khan Reunites with His Good Samaritan

In a touching reunion, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan met Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto-rickshaw driver who swiftly transported him to a hospital after a knife attack. Khan expressed gratitude by offering assistance and financial support in return.

The incident occurred in Khan's Mumbai residence when a Bangladeshi national attacked him, inflicting multiple stab wounds. Following emergency surgery, Khan is on the mend.

The assailant, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was detained for attempted theft. Political leaders have commented on Khan's rapid recovery, hailing it as remarkable progress.

