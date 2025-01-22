Left Menu

Heroic Encounter: Saif Ali Khan Reunites with His Good Samaritan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan thanked Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto-rickshaw driver who rushed him to the hospital following a knife attack at his home. Saif, who suffered serious injuries, met and appreciated Rana at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The assailant, intending theft, has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:57 IST
Heroic Encounter: Saif Ali Khan Reunites with His Good Samaritan
actor
  • Country:
  • India

In a touching reunion, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan met Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto-rickshaw driver who swiftly transported him to a hospital after a knife attack. Khan expressed gratitude by offering assistance and financial support in return.

The incident occurred in Khan's Mumbai residence when a Bangladeshi national attacked him, inflicting multiple stab wounds. Following emergency surgery, Khan is on the mend.

The assailant, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was detained for attempted theft. Political leaders have commented on Khan's rapid recovery, hailing it as remarkable progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025