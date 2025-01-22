Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Ventures into Pickleball: A New Horizon

Rishabh Pant, the dynamic cricket keeper-batter, is set to co-own the Mumbai Pickle Power franchise in the World Pickleball League. This move unveils a new chapter for pickleball in India, aligning with its global growth. Pant's investment reflects his enthusiasm for advancing the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:18 IST
Rishabh Pant Ventures into Pickleball: A New Horizon
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket star Rishabh Pant is venturing into the world of pickleball by co-owning the Mumbai Pickle Power franchise in the inaugural World Pickleball League (WPBL). This marks a significant step in promoting one of the globe's fastest-growing sports in India.

Pant, known for his dynamic presence on the cricket field, expressed his enthusiasm for pickleball. He stated that the sport's widespread appeal is 'contagious' and emphasized his desire to elevate its status through strategic investment in the WPBL.

As India's first franchise-based pickleball league prepares to debut, Pant's involvement not only highlights his diverse interests but also aims to accelerate the growth and visibility of pickleball in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025