Rishabh Pant Ventures into Pickleball: A New Horizon

Cricket star Rishabh Pant is venturing into the world of pickleball by co-owning the Mumbai Pickle Power franchise in the inaugural World Pickleball League (WPBL). This marks a significant step in promoting one of the globe's fastest-growing sports in India.

Pant, known for his dynamic presence on the cricket field, expressed his enthusiasm for pickleball. He stated that the sport's widespread appeal is 'contagious' and emphasized his desire to elevate its status through strategic investment in the WPBL.

As India's first franchise-based pickleball league prepares to debut, Pant's involvement not only highlights his diverse interests but also aims to accelerate the growth and visibility of pickleball in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)