Legal Drama Unfolds: Baldoni Counters Blake Lively’s Harassment Allegations with Film Footage

Justin Baldoni has released footage from 'It Ends with Us' to refute Blake Lively's harassment claims. Lively's lawsuit alleges inappropriate behavior by Baldoni, including explicit comments and images. Baldoni's legal team counters with video evidence showing professional conduct between Lively and Baldoni during a key film scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:19 IST
Blake Lively (Photo/instagram/@blakelively) Justin Baldoni (Photo/instagram/@justinbaldoni). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings between actors Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, Baldoni has shared previously unseen footage from the contentious film 'It Ends with Us.' This move aims to counter allegations from Lively, who has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and causing her "severe emotional distress."

The lawsuit, filed by 37-year-old Lively, details several accusations against Baldoni, involving inappropriate remarks concerning her weight and sexual topics. She also claims Baldoni made references to his "pornography addiction" in front of her and other cast members, and displayed explicit images, making offensive comments about the cast and crew's genitalia.

During a crucial meeting attended by her husband, Ryan Reynolds, Lively reportedly set clear boundaries against Baldoni, including demands to cease showing explicit content and making unauthorized changes to sex scenes. In response, Baldoni's team released footage of a professional interaction on set, underscoring respectful and mutual conduct between the actors during filming.

The footage reveals the two actors coordinating a scene with apparent collaboration and light-hearted interaction. Lively jokingly comments about her spray tan possibly transferring to Baldoni, indicating a collegial atmosphere. The dispute continues as both sides maintain their stances amid the ongoing legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

