Unveiling 'Jointness': Tri-Service Tableau to Debut at Republic Day Parade

The majestic Kartavya Path will witness a historic moment as a tri-services tableau, highlighting the 'jointness' among India's armed forces, rolls down on Republic Day, January 26.

The defense ministry's tableau, themed 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat' (Strong and Secure India), presents a battlefield scenario with synchronized operations on land, water, and air using indigenous technology like the Arjun battle tank and Tejas fighter aircraft.

In a strong move towards defense reforms, the ministry plans integrated theater commands to enhance tri-services synergy, demonstrating India's commitment to national security through collective military prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)