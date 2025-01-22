Left Menu

Unveiling 'Jointness': Tri-Service Tableau to Debut at Republic Day Parade

The Republic Day parade on January 26 will feature a tri-services tableau titled 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat,' showcasing India's military jointness among the armed forces via synchronized operations. The defense ministry emphasizes tri-services synergy, with plans for integrated theatre commands to bolster national security.

Updated: 22-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:58 IST
  • India

The majestic Kartavya Path will witness a historic moment as a tri-services tableau, highlighting the 'jointness' among India's armed forces, rolls down on Republic Day, January 26.

The defense ministry's tableau, themed 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat' (Strong and Secure India), presents a battlefield scenario with synchronized operations on land, water, and air using indigenous technology like the Arjun battle tank and Tejas fighter aircraft.

In a strong move towards defense reforms, the ministry plans integrated theater commands to enhance tri-services synergy, demonstrating India's commitment to national security through collective military prowess.

