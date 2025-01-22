Devotional Waves: Thousands Flock to Ram Temple Anniversary Celebration

On Wednesday, thousands of devotees gathered at Ayodhya's Ram temple to mark the first anniversary of Ram Lalla's idol consecration, as per the Gregorian calendar. The shrine echoed with the sacred chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' as visitors arrived throughout the day for 'darshan' of Lord Ram.

Following the celebrations held from January 11 to 13 by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, the district administration ensured seamless arrangements for the occasion. At Hanumangarhi temple, queues stretched for over a kilometer, and Maniramdas Chhawani commenced a 41-day ritual with a morning 'Rath Yatra'.

Amidst robust security, Ayodhya welcomed devotees from across the nation, with hotels and dharamshalas fully booked. Satyendra Das, the temple's chief priest, noted the enduring festivities from the Hindi to the Gregorian calendar milestones. Devotees expressed joy and spiritual fulfillment, marking a momentous renewal of Ayodhya's historical and cultural significance.

