Devotional Waves: Thousands Flock to Ram Temple Anniversary Celebration

The first anniversary of Ram Lalla's idol consecration at Ayodhya's Ram temple drew thousands of devotees, with the scene vibrant with chants and celebrations. Extensive preparations ensured a smooth experience for visitors. The event highlighted the temple's significance and Ayodhya's renewed cultural glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Wednesday, thousands of devotees gathered at Ayodhya's Ram temple to mark the first anniversary of Ram Lalla's idol consecration, as per the Gregorian calendar. The shrine echoed with the sacred chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' as visitors arrived throughout the day for 'darshan' of Lord Ram.

Following the celebrations held from January 11 to 13 by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, the district administration ensured seamless arrangements for the occasion. At Hanumangarhi temple, queues stretched for over a kilometer, and Maniramdas Chhawani commenced a 41-day ritual with a morning 'Rath Yatra'.

Amidst robust security, Ayodhya welcomed devotees from across the nation, with hotels and dharamshalas fully booked. Satyendra Das, the temple's chief priest, noted the enduring festivities from the Hindi to the Gregorian calendar milestones. Devotees expressed joy and spiritual fulfillment, marking a momentous renewal of Ayodhya's historical and cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

