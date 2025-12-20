Prime Minister Modi's Landmark Visit Sparks Development in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant two-day visit to Assam, commencing on Saturday. During his visit, he will launch several major projects and engage with BJP workers, with scheduled public meetings adding to the itinerary.

A central highlight is the unveiling of an 80-foot statue of Assam's first chief minister, Gopinath Bardoloi, by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar at the airport terminal named after Bardoloi. Sutar, notably remembered for crafting a 125-foot statue of Lachit Barphukan, passed away this week at 101.

Modi will also inaugurate a new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport and address a public meeting nearby. He will visit the BJP headquarters in Bashista, marking a historic first for a prime minister in the state. His visit will include engagements with students and culminate with significant cultural and developmental initiatives in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)