Prime Minister Modi's Landmark Visit Sparks Development in Assam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day visit to Assam, unveiling projects and interacting with BJP workers. Highlights include unveiling a statue of Assam's first chief minister, inaugurating the new airport terminal, and attending educational initiatives on the Brahmaputra river. He will also launch a significant fertilizer plant project.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant two-day visit to Assam, commencing on Saturday. During his visit, he will launch several major projects and engage with BJP workers, with scheduled public meetings adding to the itinerary.
A central highlight is the unveiling of an 80-foot statue of Assam's first chief minister, Gopinath Bardoloi, by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar at the airport terminal named after Bardoloi. Sutar, notably remembered for crafting a 125-foot statue of Lachit Barphukan, passed away this week at 101.
Modi will also inaugurate a new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport and address a public meeting nearby. He will visit the BJP headquarters in Bashista, marking a historic first for a prime minister in the state. His visit will include engagements with students and culminate with significant cultural and developmental initiatives in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Mourns the Loss of Master Sculptor Ram Sutar
Farewell to a Maestro: Remembering Sculptor Ram Sutar
Nitin Nabin Rallies BJP Workers to Strengthen Party Spirit
Ram Sutar: Master Sculptor Who Shaped India's Heritage Passes Away at 100
Tribute to the Iconic Sculptor Ram Sutar: A Legacy in Stone