Tax Sleuths Target Telugu Film Industry: Dil Raju Under Scrutiny

The Income Tax department intensified its scrutiny on the Telugu film industry with searches at several locations connected to well-known film producer and Telangana Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju on Wednesday.

Raju, known for hit productions like 'Game Changer' and 'Bommarillu', addressed reporters to confirm that the investigation extended beyond his own affairs, implicating broader industry concerns.

Sources suggest the searches, which also targeted properties in the prime areas of Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, relate to allegations of tax evasion involving multiple film producers.

