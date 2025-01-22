Left Menu

Tax Sleuths Target Telugu Film Industry: Dil Raju Under Scrutiny

The Income Tax department is conducting extensive searches across multiple locations linked to prominent Telugu producer Dil Raju and others for alleged tax evasion. These searches, which also involve other film producers, are focused on properties in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills. The situation highlights ongoing tensions between the film industry and government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax department intensified its scrutiny on the Telugu film industry with searches at several locations connected to well-known film producer and Telangana Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju on Wednesday.

Raju, known for hit productions like 'Game Changer' and 'Bommarillu', addressed reporters to confirm that the investigation extended beyond his own affairs, implicating broader industry concerns.

Sources suggest the searches, which also targeted properties in the prime areas of Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, relate to allegations of tax evasion involving multiple film producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

