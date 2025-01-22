Left Menu

Gujarat's Cultural Marvels Shine at 76th Republic Day Parade

The Gujarat tableau for the 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi melds the state's cultural heritage with India's progress. Featuring the Solanki-era 'Kirti Toran' and 'Statue of Unity', it highlights advancements in defense, technology, and manufacturing while celebrating Gujarat's tribal culture and Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy.

The tableau from Gujarat, set to be showcased during the 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, encapsulates a blend of rich cultural heritage and national growth, officials revealed on Wednesday.

Under the theme 'From Anartpur to Ektanagar - A Confluence of Heritage and Development,' the tableau features the 12th-century Solanki-era 'Kirti Toran' of Vadnagar, positioned next to the towering 'Statue of Unity', the world's tallest statue at 182 meters. This presentation symbolically exhibits Gujarat's historical riches alongside its modern achievements, according to an official statement.

Highlighting advancements in defense, technology, automobiles, and manufacturing, the display showcases Gujarat's contribution to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. It also pays homage to Gujarat's tribal culture with Pithora paintings and marks the 100th birthday celebration of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the 'Atal Bridge' over the Sabarmati River.

The exhibit also highlights initiatives like underwater sports at Dwarka, key Atmanirbhar Bharat projects, the C-295 aircraft unit, and Gujarat's growing stature in semiconductor and automobile production. Amplifying the tableau's allure is the traditional Maniyara Raas dance, enlivened by Duha music.

The Gujarat government's Information Department produced this tableau, part of a 30-strong display that includes 14 from states and Union Territories, as well as central government contributions. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the chief guest for this year's Republic Day celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

