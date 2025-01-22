Bhumi Pednekar: Champion of Gender Equality and Global Inspiration

Actor and environmental advocate Bhumi Pednekar addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, discussing the urgent need for gender equality and revealing her interest in pursuing a Hollywood career. Pednekar, recognized as a Young Global Leader by the Forum, expressed her commitment to being a positive role model for young girls.

Pednekar highlighted her dedication to sparking positive change through her work, on and off the screen. She underscored the significance of having a platform to influence social issues, thanks to her film roles, which often depict strong female characters. Pednekar emphasized the global gender gap and stressed her responsibility not to underrepresent women.

She advocated for increased female representation in leadership roles, from grassroots to boardrooms. Inspired by her mother's resilience, after becoming a single parent, Pednekar recalled never being limited by gender expectations. She cited Priyanka Chopra as an influential figure and encouraged art's borderless nature, expressing enthusiasm for Hollywood opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)