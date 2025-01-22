Vicky Kaushal's Transformative Journey in 'Chhaava': A Maratha Legacy Awakens

Vicky Kaushal is set to bring the legacy of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to life in the upcoming film 'Chhaava', directed by Laxman Utekar. Fans anticipate another acclaimed action performance from Kaushal, who previously gained fame for his role in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

During the film's trailer launch, Kaushal revealed that he underwent extensive training and gained 25 kg to accurately portray Sambhaji Maharaj. He mastered skills like horse riding, sword fighting, and spear handling to authentically embody the historic role.

The film, releasing on February 14, also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai. Mandanna shared her pride in playing such an esteemed character and commended director Utekar for bringing Sambhaji Maharaj's legacy to audiences worldwide.

