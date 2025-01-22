Left Menu

India's Cultural Heritage Takes Center Stage on Republic Day

The Ministry of Culture's Republic Day tableau celebrates India's rich cultural heritage and economic progress. It features a Tamil musical instrument and a 'Golden Bird', symbolizing creativity. The tableau emphasizes both heritage and development, aligning with the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:03 IST
The Ministry of Culture's Republic Day tableau is a vibrant celebration of India's rich cultural heritage and economic progress, featuring symbols like an ancient Tamil musical instrument and a 'Golden Bird' of creativity.

A media preview of 31 tableaux set for the 76th Republic Day celebration was held at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in Delhi Cantonment on Wednesday. The Ministry of Culture's presentation on Kartavya Path is described as a "magnificent celebration of India's cultural diversity and creativity."

This showcase aligns with Prime Minister's mantra 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi,' highlighting India's cultural past and the vision of sustainable development towards 2047. The tableau not only reflects India's glorious past but also envisions a brighter, inclusive future, according to Union Culture Secretary Arunesh Chawla.

