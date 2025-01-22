Karnataka Film Awards 2019: Celebrating Cinematic Excellence Amidst Delay
The Karnataka government announced the delayed 2019 State Annual Film Awards. Kiccha Sudeep and Anupama Gowda won Best Actor and Actress. Other winners included 'Mohanadas' for Best Film and notable awards for music, writing, and acting. The delay was attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Karnataka government has finally declared the winners of the State Annual Film Awards for 2019, an announcement delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the honorees, Kiccha Sudeep and Anupama Gowda emerged as the Best Actor and Actress for their exceptional performances in 'Pailwan' and 'Trayambakam', respectively.
Despite the five-year holdup, the awards highlighted notable talents across various categories. V Harikrishna was recognized for Best Music in 'Yajamana', while Darling Krishna's 'Love Mocktail' clinched the Best Screenplay award. Additionally, P Sheshadri's film 'Mohanadas' was celebrated as the year's First Best Film, with V Srinivas's 'Arghyam' following as Second Best.
The acknowledgments also extended to outstanding performances in supporting roles, scriptwriting, and technical achievements. The ceremony underscored the richness of Karnataka's cinematic landscape, honoring a wide array of artists who have significantly contributed to the state's film industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)