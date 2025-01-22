Karnataka Film Awards 2019: Celebrating Cinematic Excellence Amidst Delay

The Karnataka government has finally declared the winners of the State Annual Film Awards for 2019, an announcement delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the honorees, Kiccha Sudeep and Anupama Gowda emerged as the Best Actor and Actress for their exceptional performances in 'Pailwan' and 'Trayambakam', respectively.

Despite the five-year holdup, the awards highlighted notable talents across various categories. V Harikrishna was recognized for Best Music in 'Yajamana', while Darling Krishna's 'Love Mocktail' clinched the Best Screenplay award. Additionally, P Sheshadri's film 'Mohanadas' was celebrated as the year's First Best Film, with V Srinivas's 'Arghyam' following as Second Best.

The acknowledgments also extended to outstanding performances in supporting roles, scriptwriting, and technical achievements. The ceremony underscored the richness of Karnataka's cinematic landscape, honoring a wide array of artists who have significantly contributed to the state's film industry.

