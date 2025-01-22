Left Menu

Karnataka Film Awards 2019: Celebrating Cinematic Excellence Amidst Delay

The Karnataka government announced the delayed 2019 State Annual Film Awards. Kiccha Sudeep and Anupama Gowda won Best Actor and Actress. Other winners included 'Mohanadas' for Best Film and notable awards for music, writing, and acting. The delay was attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:09 IST
Karnataka Film Awards 2019: Celebrating Cinematic Excellence Amidst Delay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Karnataka government has finally declared the winners of the State Annual Film Awards for 2019, an announcement delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the honorees, Kiccha Sudeep and Anupama Gowda emerged as the Best Actor and Actress for their exceptional performances in 'Pailwan' and 'Trayambakam', respectively.

Despite the five-year holdup, the awards highlighted notable talents across various categories. V Harikrishna was recognized for Best Music in 'Yajamana', while Darling Krishna's 'Love Mocktail' clinched the Best Screenplay award. Additionally, P Sheshadri's film 'Mohanadas' was celebrated as the year's First Best Film, with V Srinivas's 'Arghyam' following as Second Best.

The acknowledgments also extended to outstanding performances in supporting roles, scriptwriting, and technical achievements. The ceremony underscored the richness of Karnataka's cinematic landscape, honoring a wide array of artists who have significantly contributed to the state's film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025