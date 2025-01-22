'Mission: Impossible 8': A Spymaster's Final Showdown

The eagerly anticipated finale of Tom Cruise's iconic spy series, 'Mission: Impossible 8', promises to be a breathtaking rollercoaster ride. Director Christopher McQuarrie shared how early viewers found the suspense almost unbearable, with some claiming it was heart-stopping.

The trailer, a tantalizing sneak peek, showcases Ethan Hunt, portrayed by Cruise, engaging in breathtaking underwater, aerial, and chase sequences. Originally slated for a 2022 release, delays due to COVID-19 and the SAG-AFTRA strike have pushed its premiere to 2025, according to Variety.

Centering around Hunt's battle against a formidable AI adversary, 'The Entity', and a returning enemy, Gabriel, the film boasts a stellar cast with franchise veterans and new faces. McQuarrie, known for previous successes in the series, along with Cruise, helms this high-stakes adventure.

(With inputs from agencies.)