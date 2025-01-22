India's Maritime Might Unveiled at Republic Day Parade

The Indian Navy highlighted its maritime capabilities in the 76th Republic Day parade with a tableau featuring newly commissioned warships, INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and submarine INS Vaghsheer. The display, themed 'Atmanirbhar Nausena se Rashtra Nirman', underscored India's naval prowess and the spirit of self-reliance.

A press conference at Kota House unveiled the Navy's Republic Day plans, including a mixed marching contingent and band performance on Kartavya Path. Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty said the event symbolizes India's naval strength, with personnel training for over two months in preparation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a recent address, emphasized the economic impact of shipbuilding. The defense ministry noted the commissioning of these combatants marks a significant step in India's defense manufacturing goals, reinforcing economic prosperity and security through a self-reliant Navy.

