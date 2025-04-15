Left Menu

Reliance Industries Eyes Strategic Expansion in Uzbekistan

Reliance Industries is exploring major investment opportunities in Uzbekistan, aiming to bolster telecommunications, digital infrastructure, and energy collaboration. High-level discussions with Uzbek officials highlight a potential partnership focused on innovation, sustainable resource use, and digital transformation, signaling deepening economic ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:07 IST
Reliance Industries Eyes Strategic Expansion in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan attracts Indian investment as telecom and energy reforms advance (Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

In an effort to deepen economic ties and solidify a strategic foothold, Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries is setting its sights on major investment opportunities in Uzbekistan. Recently, Reliance's CEO, Prasad Panda, engaged in high-level discussions with Shokhrukh Gulyamov, Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, marking a significant step towards enhanced bilateral cooperation particularly in telecommunications, digital infrastructure, and energy sectors.

An official statement from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade indicated that talks centered on the deployment and management of large-scale telecommunications networks and the advancement of the country's digital infrastructure. Discussions with Reliance focused on introducing cutting-edge technologies aimed at boosting high-speed communications and data transmission to support Uzbekistan's digital transformation.

The dialogue also extended to potential collaborations in the mining and energy sectors, with both parties emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices. They agreed to establish a robust cooperation mechanism to advance mutual projects, aligning with Uzbekistan's strategy to attract high-tech investments and modernize infrastructure. This move is anticipated to accelerate Uzbekistan's transition to a more diversified, sustainable energy future. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

