Technical Glitch Briefly Disrupts Operations at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1

Delhi's bustling Indira Gandhi International Airport encountered a brief technical hiccup at Terminal 1, disrupting check-in processes temporarily. The glitch, occurring as operations from the now-closed Terminal 2 were shifted to T1 for maintenance, was swiftly addressed by DIAL and airport staff, promising a return to normalcy shortly.

DIAL, the airport operator, promptly communicated the situation at 12:50 PM via X, expressing regret for any inconvenience. An official clarified that the issue stemmed from a temporary baggage belt malfunction, which was remedied expediently.

With only T1 and T3 operational, following the temporary closure of Terminal 2, the expanded Terminal 1 now accommodates 40 million passengers annually, while Terminal 3 handles 45 million. The airport's significant infrastructure upgrades ensure efficient travel, even as maintenance work continues apace.

(With inputs from agencies.)