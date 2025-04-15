Left Menu

Technical Glitch Briefly Disrupts Operations at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1

Delhi airport's Terminal 1 faced a technical issue during check-in, coinciding with the transfer of Terminal 2 operations to T1 due to maintenance. The problem, related to the baggage belt, was resolved quickly. DIAL and airlines kept passengers informed, with operations now normalizing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:07 IST
Technical Glitch Briefly Disrupts Operations at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi's bustling Indira Gandhi International Airport encountered a brief technical hiccup at Terminal 1, disrupting check-in processes temporarily. The glitch, occurring as operations from the now-closed Terminal 2 were shifted to T1 for maintenance, was swiftly addressed by DIAL and airport staff, promising a return to normalcy shortly.

DIAL, the airport operator, promptly communicated the situation at 12:50 PM via X, expressing regret for any inconvenience. An official clarified that the issue stemmed from a temporary baggage belt malfunction, which was remedied expediently.

With only T1 and T3 operational, following the temporary closure of Terminal 2, the expanded Terminal 1 now accommodates 40 million passengers annually, while Terminal 3 handles 45 million. The airport's significant infrastructure upgrades ensure efficient travel, even as maintenance work continues apace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

