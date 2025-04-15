Technical Glitch Briefly Disrupts Operations at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1
Delhi airport's Terminal 1 faced a technical issue during check-in, coinciding with the transfer of Terminal 2 operations to T1 due to maintenance. The problem, related to the baggage belt, was resolved quickly. DIAL and airlines kept passengers informed, with operations now normalizing.
Delhi's bustling Indira Gandhi International Airport encountered a brief technical hiccup at Terminal 1, disrupting check-in processes temporarily. The glitch, occurring as operations from the now-closed Terminal 2 were shifted to T1 for maintenance, was swiftly addressed by DIAL and airport staff, promising a return to normalcy shortly.
DIAL, the airport operator, promptly communicated the situation at 12:50 PM via X, expressing regret for any inconvenience. An official clarified that the issue stemmed from a temporary baggage belt malfunction, which was remedied expediently.
With only T1 and T3 operational, following the temporary closure of Terminal 2, the expanded Terminal 1 now accommodates 40 million passengers annually, while Terminal 3 handles 45 million. The airport's significant infrastructure upgrades ensure efficient travel, even as maintenance work continues apace.
