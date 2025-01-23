Empowering Hope: Free Prosthetic Limb Fitment at Maha Kumbh Mela

At the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, amidst the spiritual gathering of millions, a unique charitable initiative is changing lives. Narayan Seva Sansthan, a Jaipur-based organization, has set up a camp to provide free prosthetic limbs and treatments to 'divyang' individuals, offering relief and new hope to those in need.

This initiative is benefiting individuals like Jaishankar Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, who lost both legs to infection. The cost of prosthetic limbs, around Rs 90,000, was beyond Kumar's means. The Sansthan's camp offers an opportunity for a new start, providing free prosthetics and physiotherapy at the religious event.

Specialist Krunal Chaudhary reported that over 50 differently-abled people have been assisted so far. The camp is part of broader efforts at the Kumbh, which includes special facilities for the differently-abled, emphasizing inclusion and accessibility in this spiritual congregation.

(With inputs from agencies.)