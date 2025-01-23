Digital Aadhaar for Kashmir's Iconic Chinar Trees

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has initiated the 'Digital Tree Aadhaar' program, targeting the conservation of the iconic Chinar trees, which are vital to the region's cultural and ecological heritage. Rapid urbanization poses threats to these trees, necessitating advanced technological interventions for their survival.

Under this initiative, Chinar trees are being geo-tagged and embedded with QR codes that capture detailed information, including geographical location, health stats, and growth patterns. This approach allows conservationists to address potential risks effectively while creating a comprehensive Chinar tree database.

The program involves the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Research Institute, which is utilizing modern tools like Geographic Information System (GIS) to facilitate monitoring and preservation. The project has reportedly surveyed approximately 28,500 trees, with data continuously updated, aiming to preserve these trees amidst growing threats from deforestation and habitat degradation.

