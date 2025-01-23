India Shines at WEF 2025: Spotlight on Innovation and Global Partnerships

Left Menu

Actor Vivek Oberoi voices pride in India's burgeoning influence at WEF 2025, highlighting collaborations in drone technology and infrastructure. Meanwhile, actress Bhumi Pednekar advocates gender equality and explores Hollywood prospects, marking India's leading presence in global dialogues and innovations.

Updated: 23-01-2025 10:44 IST
Vivek Oberoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi is showcasing India's growing prominence at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos. Engaging with significant figures such as chief ministers and national ministers, Oberoi says he feels a great sense of pride representing India's interests on this global platform.

Oberoi highlights his involvement in the drone technology sector, specifically with Indrajaal, a company focused on security solutions. He announced a momentous $150 million MOU with the Telangana state government, expected to finalize soon, underlining India's strides in tech innovation.

In addition to tech ventures, Oberoi supports various Indian companies through the Motwani Jadeja Foundation, aiding tech enterprises like Skyroot and Digantara. His consultancy, Pentacle, is exploring sustainable infrastructure projects with Maharashtra. Concurrently, actress Bhumi Pednekar, also at the WEF, emphasizes societal gender equality and eyes Hollywood opportunities, underscoring her commitment to positive societal change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

