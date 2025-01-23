Left Menu

Parakram Diwas: Honoring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, highlighting Bose's pivotal role in India's independence movement. Celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas,' this occasion honors Bose's leadership and contribution to the freedom struggle, especially through the founding of Azad Hind Fauj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:46 IST
In a gesture of respect and recognition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated the birth anniversary of esteemed freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, noting his significant influence on India's journey to independence. Bose's birth anniversary is honored as 'Parakram Diwas' or the Day of Valour.

Adityanath emphasized Bose's inspiring declaration, 'You give me blood, I will give you freedom,' which invigorated the Indian independence movement. The charismatic leader, also known as Netaji, was instrumental in rallying people against colonial rule and founded the Azad Hind Fauj to fight the British.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh on this momentous occasion, marking the contribution of Bose as a beacon of courage and leadership. This day serves as a reminder of Netaji's enduring legacy and his unwavering dedication to the country's freedom struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

