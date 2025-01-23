Left Menu

Ghostly Vision: Soderbergh's Cinematic Experiment with 'Presence'

Steven Soderbergh's new film 'Presence' showcases his unique storytelling approach by filming entirely from the perspective of a ghost. This experimental project, shot with a digital camera and minimal crew, highlights Soderbergh's views on the impact of streaming services on the film industry and the evolving cinema audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-01-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:19 IST
Ghostly Vision: Soderbergh's Cinematic Experiment with 'Presence'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Renowned filmmaker Steven Soderbergh has taken a bold step in his latest cinematic venture, 'Presence,' where he not only directs but embodies the central point of view— a ghostly presence observing the world. This experimental film, shot over 11 days with a small digital camera, opens in theaters Friday, providing a unique narrative technique.

Soderbergh, well-known for his ability to swiftly execute diverse projects, discusses the challenges and creative freedom encountered when working outside traditional studio systems. His dual identity as both director and cinematographer, under the pseudonym Peter Andrews, reinforces his artistic vision in this project, highlighting the flexibility and ingenuity required to execute such a film.

In a reflective discourse, Soderbergh critiques streaming platforms, viewing them as hindrances to transparent artistic achievement. Despite changes in audience habits, he observes a resurgence of cinema's appeal among younger audiences, valuing unique and director-specific contributions to the art form. His adaptable approach continues to influence cinematic storytelling in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025